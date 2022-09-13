September 13, 2022

BELIEVE YOUR ENEMY WHEN HE SAYS HE’S GOING TO KILL YOU: The Iranian fanatics took the wraps off a new drone they claim is designed specifically to kill — who else? — Jews, especially those living in Haifa and Tel Aviv. Reminds of Hitler’s “New Yorker” ICBM prototype.

This is further evidence of the colossal strategic mistake by President Barack Obama in not doing everything possible to support the Iranian Green Movement in 2009. The country was primed for a revolution but Obama effectively sided with Mullahs.