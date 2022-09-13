September 13, 2022
YOU KNOW WHAT STOPS THAT? New York Gov. Hochul Declares ‘State of Emergency’ After Polio Found in Another County’s Wastewater Samples.
Closing the borders. It also helps if you don’t turn your city into open air sewers.
YOU KNOW WHAT STOPS THAT? New York Gov. Hochul Declares ‘State of Emergency’ After Polio Found in Another County’s Wastewater Samples.
Closing the borders. It also helps if you don’t turn your city into open air sewers.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.