September 13, 2022

YOU KNOW WHAT STOPS THAT?  New York Gov. Hochul Declares ‘State of Emergency’ After Polio Found in Another County’s Wastewater Samples.

Closing the borders. It also helps if you don’t turn your city into open air sewers.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:00 am
