NONE OF OUR OTHER INSTITUTIONS HAS PROVEN TRUSTWORTHY, SO. . . There is a reason Americans (not just Republicans) distrust election results. “It is shocking enough that 94% of the most populated counties somehow don’t keep records that are mandated by law, but it really is disturbing that in the cases that records are available there is a nearly 3% discrepancy between the records and the results reported. Elections turn on such numbers.”