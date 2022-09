EAST CAROLINA U. TO N.C. TAXPAYERS: DROP DEAD. Land acknowledgements (you’d give the land back if you really thought you stole it), CRT, “inclusion” that just happens to mostly tell dissenters to shut up, you name it, at ECU’s faculty convocation this year. Wait a month and they’ll undoubtedly be upset that the state won’t give them more money, and totally mystified as to why.