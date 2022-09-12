«
»

September 12, 2022

SHOULDN’T BE A SURPRISE BUT IT IS: Millions of Americans still visit Mt. Rushmore these days despite the unceasing suppression of the American spirit, principles and history, according to The Epoch Times’ Allan Stein.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 11:10 am
