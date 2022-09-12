September 12, 2022
SHOULDN’T BE A SURPRISE BUT IT IS: Millions of Americans still visit Mt. Rushmore these days despite the unceasing suppression of the American spirit, principles and history, according to The Epoch Times’ Allan Stein.
