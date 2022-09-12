September 12, 2022

“I’M RETIRING FROM THE PRACTICE OF LAW:” “I’ll have more to say later, but the bottom line is, after 26 years, & especially the last few, I have come to an inescapable conclusion: there is no justice to be had in our ‘justice’ system. I am no longer willing to participate in a system that I consider to be a total farce. . . . The state of our institutions – particularly the criminal ‘justice’ ones, but also the federal civil courts – is dire, & is unacceptable for a functioning republic. They must be radically overhauled & reformed, & a renewed emphasis on first principles restored.”