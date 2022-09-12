September 12, 2022
I’VE READ THE CONSTITUTION. THERE IS NO BRANCH CALLED “INTELLIGENCE SERVICES” AND IT’S TIME THESE PETTY AND PARTISAN BUREAUCRATS LEARNED IT: The DoJ Argues that the Intelligence Community Overrides the Judiciary.
I’VE READ THE CONSTITUTION. THERE IS NO BRANCH CALLED “INTELLIGENCE SERVICES” AND IT’S TIME THESE PETTY AND PARTISAN BUREAUCRATS LEARNED IT: The DoJ Argues that the Intelligence Community Overrides the Judiciary.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.