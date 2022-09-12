September 12, 2022

ANDY KESSLER: THE HOT & COLD ECONOMY:

F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote that “the test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.” George Orwell labeled the ability doublethink or indoctrination. Psychologists call it cognitive dissonance. I call it the current economy.

There are mixed signals everywhere. Inflation is running hot at an 8.5% annual rate—subtract food and energy and it’s 5.9%. Despite a string of long-overdue Federal Reserve rate hikes, credit is still loose and will be until short-term rates rise above inflation. At 2.25% to 2.5%, we have a way to go.

Prices are popping. Restaurants everywhere seem to have New York prices. Haircuts are more. Same for doctor’s bills, furniture and Uber rides. There’s still $5 rotisserie chicken, and the $1.50 hot-dog special, but it sure feels like Costco added a couple of bucks to every other item.

More heat: The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August, and unemployment is 3.7% as workers are hard to find for the 11.2 million available jobs. Stores are closing or limiting hours owing to a lack of workers. And unionization is back, burdening Amazon, Starbucks and even Google’s cafeteria. A national railroad strike might hit soon.

Once wage hikes start, they are hard to stop. John Deere increased workers’ pay by 10% last November. Lowe’s is giving out $55 million in bonuses this quarter. I expect more pay increases of 10% to 15% over the next year. The new- and used-car market is still tight because of chip shortages, but that’s almost over. Container ships now are idling outside East Coast ports, as I observed flying into New York recently. Hot, hot, hot. . . .

But there are plenty of signs that the economy is weakening, most visibly at gas pumps. To whip inflation, rate hikes are becoming common. Chairman Jerome Powell said last month the Fed would take “forceful and rapid steps to moderate demand,” which might “bring some pain to households and businesses.” Ouch.

Beyond interest-rate bumps, the Fed is sitting on $9 trillion in reserves and running off $95 billion a month in Treasurys and mortgages. You can do the math: It will take five to seven years of quantitative tightening to return to more “normal” reserves. Continuous pain.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 5.9%, up from 2.9% a year ago. No wonder housing prices are dropping in many markets. Worse, new housing starts are headed south as mortgage payments become unaffordable for new buyers. This means construction job losses and lower demand for lumber, pipes, etc.

From Walmart to Target to Nordstom, retailers over-ordered and now face a glut of product. They are slashing prices to move it, even renting shipping containers to store their overstuffed inventory.

The pandemic and working from home pumped PC and laptop demand, but that is now cratering. Same for Peloton. Zoom usage is weakening. Chipmaker Nvidia announced a 17% shortfall in its sales outlook. Even Google had an earnings miss. Re/Max, Snap, Netflix, JPMorgan and many others are laying off employees.

Europe is a mess, with 10% or higher inflation in some countries. U.K. pub owners complain that their electricity bills are tripling. The Nord Stream pipeline is shut down, and winter is coming. China may be a bigger mess, with its flat-lining economy.