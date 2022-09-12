September 12, 2022

“CLIMATE CHANGE” ISN’T TURNING OUT AS ADVERTISED: This should be the absolute peak of hurricane season—but it’s dead quiet out there. “Everyone from the US agency devoted to studying weather, oceans, and the atmosphere—the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration—to the most highly regarded hurricane professionals predicted a season with above-normal to well above-normal activity. . . . Perhaps what is most striking about this season is that we are now at the absolute peak of hurricane season, and there is simply nothing happening.”