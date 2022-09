THE GOAL IS INTIMIDATION, SO THAT ENEMIES OF THE REGIME WON’T BE ABLE TO GET REPRESENTATION: With more than 40 Trump lawyers singled out for ethics complaints and even more facing charges, legal experts joke MAGA now stands for ‘Making Attorneys Get Attorneys.’

Of course, it’s easy to file ethics complaints, and the process is the punishment. It’s dumb to start a tit-for-tat going here.