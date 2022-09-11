September 11, 2022

TWITTER IS A FRAUD: Disney’s Bob Iger, Who Also Backed Out of Buying Twitter, Says Lots of Users Were Bots. “Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s excuse for trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter—too many bots, he says—is gaining steam. First, it was the Twitter whistleblower’s claims. Then, on Wednesday, Musk received an assist from former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who had wanted to buy Twitter for the House of Mouse years ago but ultimately didn’t. Iger’s revelation: Bots made up ‘substantial portion’ Twitter’s users.”