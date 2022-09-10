September 10, 2022

ANN ALTHOUSE ON THE WASHINGTON POST: It is as if “Animal Farm” had never been written. “The problem is the use of criminal law against political speech, and this isn’t a distinctively Chinese idea. . . . Oh! Imagine taking a statute that just happens to be on the books and enforcing it. But here in America, elite writers are deploying the word ‘sedition’ and eyeing the sedition laws that we have on the books.”

Some Grand Inquisitors are more equal than others.

Plus: “The author of the June column ‘The sedition didn’t stop on Jan. 6. It must be stopped’ and the first person on the list of ‘Members of the Editorial Board’ — found at the bottom of the editorial about the Hong Kong sedition trial — are the same person: Karen Tumulty.”