September 9, 2022

PUBLIC HEALTH INCOMPETENCE IS EVERGREEN: How the US monkeypox response failed to learn COVID’s lessons. “The Biden administration’s failed response to the spread of monkeypox has highlighted America’s inability to respond to large-scale disease outbreaks. These problems are bipartisan and were also evident in the Trump administration’s flawed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Solving them will require bipartisan cooperation.”

