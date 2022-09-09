«
September 9, 2022

PUBLIC HEALTH INCOMPETENCE IS EVERGREEN: How the US monkeypox response failed to learn COVID’s lessons. “The Biden administration’s failed response to the spread of monkeypox has highlighted America’s inability to respond to large-scale disease outbreaks. These problems are bipartisan and were also evident in the Trump administration’s flawed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Solving them will require bipartisan cooperation.”

Flashback: Fauci and other health ‘experts’ are messing up monkeypox just as they did COVID, Ebola and AIDS.

