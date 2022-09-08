September 8, 2022
YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: The Biden administration is shelling out nearly $4 million to put “Harm Reduction Kiosks” in rural Kentucky as vending machine distribution centers for drugs (no, not the kind your doc prescribes).
YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: The Biden administration is shelling out nearly $4 million to put “Harm Reduction Kiosks” in rural Kentucky as vending machine distribution centers for drugs (no, not the kind your doc prescribes).
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.