September 8, 2022

YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: The Biden administration is shelling out nearly $4 million to put “Harm Reduction Kiosks” in rural Kentucky as vending machine distribution centers for drugs (no, not the kind your doc prescribes).

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 5:25 pm
