September 8, 2022

WILL FORMER FBI AGENT ACCEPT GRASSLEY CHALLENGE? Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) in a floor speech Wednesday challenged former FBI agent Timothy Thibault to come in for a recorded, on-the-record interview.

Grassley has a few questions for the recently retired Thibault regarding his role or non-role in the FBI’s investigation or coverup of the Hunter Biden laptop and related issues regarding the Biden family’s dealings with shadowy overseas business and government interests in Ukraine, China and elsewhere.