September 8, 2022

CLOUDFLARE GIVES IN AGAIN, THIS TIME TO ‘STOCHASTIC TERRORISM’ TYPE BALONEY. After putting up a big front about how they’re not going to deny people DDOS protection anymore, they do it anyway, even though it’s against their business interests, common sense, and even their own inclinations. Why does this keep happening? (Beware – it’s a Verge article, which I link only so you can see what the self-proclaimed great and good are telling themselves this week.)

I used to be confused about why we can’t even count on Adam Smith-style capitalist self-interest anymore. Increasingly, the only answer that makes sense is that someone with real, physical power is telling these Master of the Universe types (or just “implying” it, har har) that they had better do what they’re told, if they know what’s good for them. Mark Zuckerberg knows what I’m talking about…