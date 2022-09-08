September 8, 2022

SANDY’S WAR: AOC Eviscerates America.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) used to believe that “anybody can grow up to be president” of the United States. Not anymore, she told GQ magazine, which features the hard-left Democrat on the cover of its October 2022 issue.

After serving in Congress for three and a half years, Ocasio-Cortez is increasingly skeptical that a woman will ever be elected president of the United States because the American people are a bunch of raving misogynists. “My experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color,” she told celebrity journalist Wesley Lowery. “I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

Lowery described how the congresswoman known as “AOC” started to cry while explaining her reluctance to tell little girls her honest opinion about whether America is too sexist to elect a female president. “I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do,” she said. “And I don’t want to tell young people what is not possible.” Ocasio-Cortez went on to say she also dislikes questions “about the future” because she can’t say for certain whether she’ll even “be alive” a month from now.