June 18, 2022

CREEPY JOE BIDEN IS BACK; TUCKER CARLSON REVEALS SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS FROM ASHLEY BIDEN’S DIARY:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson attacked President Joe Biden over his daughter Ashley Biden’s diary admissions.

In Ashley Biden’s writings, she claims that the president took showers with her when she was young, fueling her sex-addiction.

Carlson described the disturbing details as “sick” and “horrifying,” saying “if that’s not child molestation, it is definitely close enough to justify a police visit.”

Inside a January 2019 diary entry, she wrote “I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad.”

Carlson then asked the audience, “if you are the father of daughters, ask yourself, is there any explanation for that behavior that is justifiable?”

Ashley Biden’s diary was found by a woman named Aimee Harris who sold it after finding it at a halfway house that Biden’s daughter stayed at while receiving treatment.

The Fox News host then slammed the FBI for probing the woman over an incident that is not a federal crime and for not going after Biden.