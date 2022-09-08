September 8, 2022

FROM WILLIAM LEHMAN: Shadow War. #CommissionEarned

When John Fisher retired from the Navy SEALS, he thought he was done with war.

But now, someone is killing the avatars of the tribal gods. Worse

they’re stealing the power that is supposed to revert tp the gods when

the avatars die. Mary has been told to investigate.

Someone is stirring-up hate and discontent among the Asian communities

inSeattle as well and John’s old friend Yoshi would like him to

investigate.

Oh and there’re several federal agencies that would really like John’s

head on a platter over his LAST case.