NATIONAL FOUNDATION FOR GUN RIGHTS IS SUING: NFGR FILES FIVE NEW LAWSUITS NATIONWIDE TO END MAGAZINE AND “ASSAULT WEAPON” BANS. “On September 7, 2022, the National Foundation for Gun Rights filed five new lawsuits in four federal court circuits to eliminate unconstitutional magazine and gun bans everywhere! Combined with our lawsuits in Colorado these represent nearly half of the country. This nationwide legal blitz aims to take out every single ban on semi-automatic weapons and standard capacity magazines for good.”