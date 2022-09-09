September 9, 2022

VITAMIN D UPDATE: Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for skin cancer patients. “Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely (hazard ratio 2.3) to have lower overall survival than those with vitamin D levels equal/greater than 10ng/mL.”

But there’s also this: Vitamin D Failed to Stop COVID, Other Respiratory Infections. Notice, though, that these studies were about supplementation, not about people’s actual vitamin D levels. Plus: “Bergman pointed out that COVID vaccination may have masked any effect of vitamin D in these studies, which was a limitation.” So it sounds like more research is needed.