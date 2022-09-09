September 9, 2022
WELL, YES. THAT’S WHY SOME POLITICIANS DON’T LIKE GUNS. NRA: Over 1 million use firearms to protect themselves yearly. Those politicians want you to depend on the government — and thus to depend on them — for your safety.
