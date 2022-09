WEIRD, THEY’VE BEEN TELLING US FOR YEARS THAT GLOBAL WARMING WOULD PRODUCE MORE: “For months, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was notable for one reason: a complete lack of hurricanes. That finally changed on Friday, when Danielle strengthened into the Atlantic’s first hurricane since last October…. [I]it’s been a quiet summer: 60 days elapsed from Tropical Storm Colin’s demise on July 3 and Danielle’s arrival on Sept. 1.”