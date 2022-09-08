Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
SANDY’S WAR: AOC Eviscerates America. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) used to believe that…
ELECTED OFFICIAL WHO WAS SUBJECT OF LAS VEGAS REPORTER’S STORIES ARRESTED IN JOURNALIST’S DEATH: Las…
»
September 8, 2022
YES, AND WHAT’S YOUR POINT?
Ed Sec: Recruiting outsiders to teach a ‘slap in the face’ to educators.
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 8:30 am
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE