September 7, 2022

WHEN SLOGANS EVAPORATE: New poll shows majority of Americans oppose student loan forgiveness once they become aware of the obvious tradeoffs involved, like higher inflation and rising tuition prices. “A new poll shows that President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for many individuals who borrowed money from the federal government to pay for college (and $20,000 for those with need-based Pell Grants) is broadly popular—as long as people don’t think about the scheme’s knock-on effects. Once the potential consequences—including higher inflation and rising college tuition costs, are taken into account—support for student debt forgiveness craters, even among self-identified Democrats.”