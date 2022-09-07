September 7, 2022

AT THE VERY LEAST: To Restore Americans’ Faith In Elections, Fix Sloppy Record-Keeping: If we can enforce the Civil Rights Act of 1960’s data retention requirements, we will be able to help restore confidence in our elections. “Unfortunately, election officials across the country are not keeping the most basic data to monitor election outcomes. Even when they say they do, the numbers do not come close to matching up. It was a simple goal: match the number of voters with the number of ballots cast. After the last general election there were concerns that ballots were counted multiple times (so that there could be more ballots cast than voters who voted) and that ballots were destroyed (so that there could be more voters who voted than ballots cast). But, through our examination, we learned that it cannot be determined if these discrepancies exist, because most states and counties simply do not keep timestamped records of who voted as required by law.”