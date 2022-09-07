September 7, 2022

POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS CONTINUE: J6 rioter gets prison time for “gesticulating.” “Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania didn’t even participate in any of the activities that would normally qualify as ‘rioting,’ and was instead guilty of trespassing. But in the process of doing that, he “yelled” at some of the Capitol Hill Police. Oh, and he “pinched the sleeve” of one officer briefly. For this, he was given a sentence of nine months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release.”

Compare this to the treatment of BLM and Antifa rioters and it’s impossible not to conclude that a thoroughly partisan Justice Department is taking sides politically.