VOTERS REJECT BIDEN’S SPEECH-FROM-HELL: New survey by Trafalgar Group of 1,084 like voters finds 62.4 percent of Independents and 56.8 percent of respondents overall view the Biden Philadelphia oration as “a dangerous escalation of rhetoric that is designed to incite conflict among Americans.” Only 18.7 percent of Democrats so viewed the speech.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Remember, Biden’s own press secretary says that if you disagree with the majority, you’re an extremist!