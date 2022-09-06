September 6, 2022

ANN ALTHOUSE: “I wish President Biden would support investigating the security of the mechanisms of American elections instead of demonizing the millions of people who feel skeptical. Why all the intensity against American citizens? It’s not going to decrease skepticism. Quite the opposite! We’re supposed to be so afraid of getting called ‘deniers’ or being lumped in with the minuscule segment of Americans who breached the Capitol that we will never dream of asking what are you hiding? Why can’t you check? Shouldn’t you be checking all the time?”

The simplest hypothesis is that they aren’t checking because they don’t want to know. Or don’t want us to know.