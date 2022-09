EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: A US Freight Rail Crisis Threatens More Supply Chain Chaos: Federal regulators and the White House have been scrambling to prevent poor service and a possible strike from jamming up a vital but often overlooked network.

Well, if “federal regulators and the White House” have been working on it, what can go wrong?

UPDATE: From the comments: “This proves they can’t be fascists! The trains aren’t running on time! They’re not even running!”