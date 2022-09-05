September 5, 2022

EUGENE VOLOKH: My Skepticism About Fears of a Constitutional Convention. “If a constitutional convention is called and proposes amendments, they still have to be ratified by legislatures or conventions (the convention gets to decide which) in 3/4 of all states. . . . Maybe I’m wrong, but I expect that this will be a pretty serious bar to any particularly radical proposals. If you disagree, tell me this: What amendments do you think a convention could propose that would get the support of legislatures or conventions in at least 38 of the 50 states, and how conservative (or liberal) do you think those amendments would be?”

Well, Russ Feingold seems pretty worried that they’d be conservative.

Plus: “By the way, the New York Times article does mention the 38-state ratification requirement—in the 24th out of 28 paragraphs.” Well, the New York Times.