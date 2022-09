THE HARSHEST TWITTER BURNS AGAINST THE SAN FRAN* TECH BROS AT BURNING MAN:

And this year, after COVID-19 rendered Burning Man a digital-only festival , the festival is back in full force — and so are the dunks against its attendees.

For every passionate Burning Man attendee, there are three equally passionate haters waiting in the wings to fire off a tweet about the people who choose to spend a week on the playa .

In recent years, a new level of ire has been unlocked — not against the hippies and trust-fund kids who have made Burning Man into the libertarian-leaning cultural phenomenon that it is. Instead, it’s the VCs and tech bros who fell in love with the fest in recent years that bear the brunt of criticism. After all, entry fees that climb as high as $2,500 are probably nothing to a startup founder who raised millions in seed-stage funding — or the VC throwing money at said startup founder. Even as the tech industry deals with economic woes apace, it appears that it’s not stopping the 1% of Silicon Valley from going. San Francisco residents and tech industry watchers alike have noted how empty city streets are or how quiet Twitter is this week.

Flashback: Bill Maher: Liberals Are the Fun Suckers Now. “Look, here’s my libertarian side: I don’t really care about any of partying, drugs, and consenting adults doing whatever. Yet, Maher noticed something odd happening between the parties with this story. They’ve switched roles. The GOP is doing having fun, while the Democrats are acting like the Public Morals Bureau. As Maher noted, which is true, conservatives were the ones whose backsides were clenched so tight that you could grind diamonds to dust. Maher’s build-up rips the 1980s conservative establishment but it actually tees him up to go after the woke Left, who he says are millennials who embodied all the bad characteristics Southern Baptist. The Left is the ones for speech codes, blacklists, and cancel culture now. They’re the ‘fun-suckers.’”

And from the Kavanaugh hearings: Did Conservatives Win The Culture War?

* Sorry, I couldn’t help it.