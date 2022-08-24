August 24, 2022

HAVING SOLVED ALL THEIR OTHER PROBLEMS, SAN FRANCISCO BOLDLY TACKLES THE TRULY IMPORTANT ISSUES: Giants are selling gear with San Francisco’s most hated nickname.

It’s not entirely clear how a piece of Giants clothing with such a disliked nickname is not only is on display at a team store, but was designed and produced at all in the first place. (It seems highly unlikely that the Giants themselves committed such a faux pas.) I asked an employee of the store if someone was available to speak about the shirt, but they immediately directed me to the team’s PR department. Requests for comment from the Giants and Nike were not answered by time of publication.

Someone — presumably not San Francisco residents — is buying SAN FRAN Giants shirts, though, as a black version of the shirt is sold out online.

When San Francisco Chronicle culture critic Peter Hartlaub first drew attention to the shirt, fans reacted with disgust to the universally loathed abbreviation. Hartlaub himself wrote that it “would be like walking in the Hogwarts store from ‘Harry Potter’ and finding a T-shirt that says ‘Voldemort.’” Though the origins of “San Fran” hatred are not totally clear, locals view the usage of the moniker as a sign that someone is a stranger to the area, and likely a tourist. In a survey from Curbed SF, it was ranked as the least-used nickname for the city, below even “Frisco.” (The Chronicle and SFGATE are both owned by Hearst but operate independently.)

Charles Fracchia, the founder of the San Francisco Historical Society who died last year, once summed it up in a press release.

“It is vitally important to call the city ‘San Francisco’ over ‘San Fran,’” he said. “Utilizing the full name of any person or place gives it dignity, and I believe ‘San Francisco’ deserves to be referred to in its full name.” (Though many locals will tell you “SF” is OK, in my experience.)