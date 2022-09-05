September 5, 2022

SALENA ZITO: Pennsylvanians feel left out by Biden’s student loan policy.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that up to $20,000 of college loans for individuals who earn $125,000 or less, and household who earn $250,000 or less, are now eligible to be forgiven. That means individuals like Mr. Sera are now being rewarded for doing it right by subsidizing someone else’s education.

“What was done here was classist in that it rewards the professional class and makes electricians like me or plumbers or those working construction that keep our bridges and streets safe or the people who keep your lights or heat or air conditioning flowing in the energy industry are being essentially told our contribution to the country matters less,” he said.

Mike Rowe made his name meeting and working with blue-collar workers across the country on his iconic TV series “Dirty Jobs” and founded the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which has granted millions of dollars in work ethic scholarships to train more skilled workers. He told the Post-Gazette he is dumbfounded by the Biden administration’s decision to place the burden on the very people we should be rewarding for their choices and skills.

“For every five tradespeople that leave the field this year, two will replace them, and it has been that for nearly a decade — we are looking at a crisis in the skilled labor market unlike anything we’ve ever seen — it’s just math,” Rowe said.

“So, if you ask yourself, ‘Well, what does this decision do to encourage more people to get into the trades?’ The answer is: nothing. If you ask, ‘What does this decision do to get more of those 11 and a half million open jobs filled with people that have the proper training?’ The answer is: nothing. And if you ask yourself, ‘What does this decision do to encourage universities to charge even more money than they’re charging right now?’ The answer is: everything.”