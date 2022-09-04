«
»

September 4, 2022

WHAT HATH RANDI WEINGARTEN WROUGHT? Parents’ Satisfaction With Education Plummeted Since Start of Pandemic..

Both higher ed and especially K-12 ed went out of their way to demonstrate just how dispensable they are.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
