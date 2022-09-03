September 3, 2022

AND RIGHTLY SO: Veterans group slams Biden for using Marines as props during primetime speech. “The military is supposed to be nonpolitical. Biden, by the way, used the Marine Corps Band during a campaign event for Democrats in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania earlier this week. Reporting afterward claimed that some of the Marines were ‘unsettled’ about discovering they were at a political event. Today a veterans organization is slamming Biden for using the Marines as props during his partisan speech. It warns that doing so erodes trust in the military.”