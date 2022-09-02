September 2, 2022

ANN ALTHOUSE: “All 3 networks judged it too political to deserve live coverage in prime time? And yet the Marines were there, attesting to its nonpolitical nature!” “Farhi supplies this hilarious tweet from polisci prof Brendan Nyhan: ‘The networks refusing to cover Biden’s speech (presumably because it was going to be critical of Trump and/or not newsworthy enough) is precisely the problem’ confronting democracy. No, it’s precisely the separation of government and journalism we need in a healthy democracy.”

Plus, from the comments: “Well, the purpose of the speech was to attack his political opponents and to label them an enemy. Hard to get more political than that. Along the way he borrowed from Hillary Clinton’s playbook and branded the MAGA crowd as a threat to our, meaning his, way of life. In essence they are his ‘deplorables’. Every Democrat running for office this November should be asked if the endorse that view and, if not, what have they done to rebut the President on this?”