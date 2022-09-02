September 2, 2022

LAST NIGHT’S CRAZED, PARANOID SPEECH IS NOT PLAYING WELL:

Harsh, but they should have seen this coming given the heavy handed way this was done. What were they thinking? Were they thinking?

UPDATE: Here’s the gist of President Biden’s ‘soul of the nation’ speech that’s not at all fascist-sounding.

Related:

Actually, after a coup, they usually try harder to make things seem normal. But no:

Plus: Why did Biden use “Hail to the Chief” as a prelude to what was a hardcore political speech?

Maybe when you hear the song you think of “Fortunate Son,” the 1969 Creedence Clearwater song: Some folks are born made to wave the flag

Ooh, they’re red, white and blue

And when the band plays “Hail to the Chief”

Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord

He was certainly pointing the cannon at his opponents last night.

Plus: “It was nighttime, and the backdrop — Independence Hall — was lit in deep red. The rhetoric was demonizing the enemy, the American enemy among us, the people who are not ‘normal,’ not ‘mainstream.’ And our ‘soul’ is stake.”