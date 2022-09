HE IS A FRIEND/ALMOST ADOPTED KID AND ONE OF THOSE RARE CASES IN WHICH SOMEONE YOUNG ALMOST DIED OF COVID: He’s recovering, but the recovery took the resources he and his new bride had to re-start his business after he moved near her.

I put the link to his Gofundme here. Yeah, I don’t like GoFundMe either but I took great satisfaction out of not giving them a tip on my donation.

Some of you said you wanted him to put up a GiveSendGo. He did.