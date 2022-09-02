September 2, 2022
YOU SEE, TO THEM DEMOCRACY MEANS RULE BY DEMOCRATS AND EVERYONE WHO OPPOSES THEM IS A FASCIST: “Dissent is Fascism” — Latest Democrat Mantra.
And you should remind all your idiot friends of this. This is what they’re supporting.
YOU SEE, TO THEM DEMOCRACY MEANS RULE BY DEMOCRATS AND EVERYONE WHO OPPOSES THEM IS A FASCIST: “Dissent is Fascism” — Latest Democrat Mantra.
And you should remind all your idiot friends of this. This is what they’re supporting.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.