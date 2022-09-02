«

September 2, 2022

YOU SEE, TO THEM DEMOCRACY MEANS RULE BY DEMOCRATS AND EVERYONE WHO OPPOSES THEM IS A FASCIST:  “Dissent is Fascism” — Latest Democrat Mantra.

And you should remind all your idiot friends of this. This is what they’re supporting.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:58 am
