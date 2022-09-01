September 1, 2022

MORE FROM THE NEW CIVIL LIBERTIES ALLIANCE: NCLA Suit Uncovers Army of Federal Bureaucrats Coercing Social-Media Companies to Censor Speech. “The New Civil Liberties Alliance, the Attorney General of Missouri, and the Attorney General of Louisiana, have filed a lawsuit that blows the lid off a sprawling federal censorship regime that will shock the conscience of Americans. The joint statement on discovery disputes in the lawsuit, State of Missouri ex rel. Schmitt, et al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., et al., reveals scores of federal officials across at least eleven federal agencies have secretly communicated with social-media platforms to censor and suppress private speech federal officials disfavor. This unlawful enterprise has been wildly successful.”

Remember this as Biden lectures us about the “soul of the nation.”

Also, a reminder: I’m on the advisory board of the NCLA.