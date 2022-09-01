«
»

September 1, 2022

SHOW TRIALS AND SHOW INVESTIGATIONS: Apparently Staged Mar-a-Lago Photo Doesn’t Help FBI/DOJ Credibility And Doesn’t Reveal Anything We Didn’t Already Know. “If this is a staged photo it may have given the feds a minor news cycle win, but it didn’t help FBI/DOJ credibility. It makes them seem like they are playing to the media, but in fact they played into Trump’s argument that the FBI/DOJ can’t be trusted.”

Basically, they’re saying that Trump had documents that were so secret it was okay for the FBI to plaster them all over the Internet for lulz.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:43 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.