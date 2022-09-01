September 1, 2022

SHOW TRIALS AND SHOW INVESTIGATIONS: Apparently Staged Mar-a-Lago Photo Doesn’t Help FBI/DOJ Credibility And Doesn’t Reveal Anything We Didn’t Already Know. “If this is a staged photo it may have given the feds a minor news cycle win, but it didn’t help FBI/DOJ credibility. It makes them seem like they are playing to the media, but in fact they played into Trump’s argument that the FBI/DOJ can’t be trusted.”

Basically, they’re saying that Trump had documents that were so secret it was okay for the FBI to plaster them all over the Internet for lulz.