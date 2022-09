DRAW A CROWD? HE CAN’T EVEN DRAW A CLOCK FACE: Wide shot of Biden’s crowd in Pa. yesterday might explain why the WH didn’t want any wide shots of the crowd.

Good on FOX for the wide shot showing the gathering 😂 I've seen bigger turnouts at PTA meetings pic.twitter.com/37Edlh86Ea — Lisa Whicker (@Providential) August 30, 2022