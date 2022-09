I’M SORRY. I KNOW THIS ISN’T HELPFUL, BUT ALL I CAN SAY IS MWAHAHAHAH: Looking around: California bans fossil fuel cars in the same week as it has to ask people not to recharge their EVs because the grid can’t handle it; PravdaMedia panicking about GOP impeaching Biden after midterms; Russia shuts gas pipeline to Europe Nordstream 1 for the second time.