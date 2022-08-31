August 31, 2022

JOHN O’SULLIVAN: In Britain, The Time Bell Rings. “Observing the United Kingdom sailing headlong into a sea of troubles over energy and inflation, a cynic might well say: ‘Lucky Boris Johnson—he was forced out of power at exactly the right moment. Someone else will now have to carry the can.’ It’s true that Britain’s economic troubles, which were already growing, have metastasized dramatically in the last few two months, two in particular—a general rise in all-round inflation to 10 percent and a still sharper rise in regulated gas and electricity prices from $2,331 now to $4,237 in October and $5,026 in January.”