August 31, 2022

MOST COLLEGE STUDENTS SELF-CENSOR: Fifty-nine percent of the respondents to a recent poll of college students report they self-censor their political views in class, even though their professors often talk about political issues, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Karl Salzmann.

And can you guess what sort of political opinions those professors are discussing? Seventy-seven percent of the respondents described their professors’ views as being of the Left-wing variety.

Wasn’t there a time in America when college was the place where you could speak your mind, regardless of where you are on the ideological spectrum, without having to fear that doing so would result in some sort of penalty?