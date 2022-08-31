August 31, 2022

I GUESS BETWEEN NOW AND THE MIDTERMS THEY HAVE TO PRETEND LIKE THEY CARE ABOUT PARTISANSHIP: Rachael Rollins is being investigated for potential Hatch Act violation, as DOJ restricts political activities: Report; Rollins attended a DNC fundraiser with First Lady Jill Biden in Massachusetts.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is the target of an investigation about whether she violated the Hatch Act after attending a DNC fundraiser with First Lady Jill Biden in Andover, while the DOJ on Tuesday announced new restrictions on political activities.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel has launched the investigation into Rollins, according to a report from Reuters.

Rollins’ attendance at that Democratic fundraiser in July — first reported by the Herald — apparently sparked the new Department of Justice political restrictions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday wrote a memo to all DOJ non-career employees about the new rules.