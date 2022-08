NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT ON THIS, RIGHT? The Washington Free Beacon’s Joseph Simonson obtained an internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo that describes officials finding nearly 30,000 individuals coming into the U.S. using Mexican passports and with Middle Eastern names.

Probably just means tourism to this country is becoming more popular in places like Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, etc. etc, because folks there want to see the Statue of Liberty, so no worries!