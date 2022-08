FELLOW USAIANS (LOOK, IT’S A REFERENCE) WE NEED TO STOP THIS CREATURE DESECRATING OUR HOLY SITES: Primetime Speech On Soul Of Our Nation For Biden.

All his speeches should be given from Obama’s guest room, or the urinal atop Marx’s grave*. Let’s start the petitions.

*You mean there’s no urinal there? Well, let’s start that too. A pissoir for Karl!