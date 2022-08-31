August 31, 2022

DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Bears, moose, deer in Massachusetts exploring more backyards looking for water amid severe drought: ‘We’ve received quite a few calls about moose coming up to peoples’ pools.’ “Wild animals are also being drawn to residential areas to search for food. The drought has impacted the supply of wild vegetation, so both moose and deer are chomping on peoples’ plantings more than usual. Bears rely on summer berries, which have been affected by the significant drought. As a result, bears are searching for food in residential areas more often than during a normal year, eating from bird feeders and chicken coops.”